Missing 18-year-old – St. Louis County Police need your help to find her

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities in St. Louis County are asking for the public’s help in locating an 18-year-old woman who disappeared from her home over the weekend.
According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, Abigayle Hartke was last seen leaving her family’s home in the 100 block of Etta Avenue in south county on March 20.
Hartke got into a 4-door, red pickup truck and the vehicle drove away.
Police say Hartke is 5’7” tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds, and has strawberry blonde hair. She was wearing a grey tank top, grey leggings with a yellow stripe down the side, and black flip flops.
Anyone with information on Hartke’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department.