ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are searching for a missing 2-week-old baby boy from St. Francois County who may be with his non-custodial mother.

The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department issued an endangered person advisory for Aryan M. Shinstock, last seen in the 3000 block of Quiet Lane in Bonne Terre around 9:00 p.m. Monday.

Police said the infant’s biological mom, 29-year-old Kala L. Boesch, failed to appear in court. She is possibly headed to the Lake of the Ozarks or Bowling Green, Kentucky. Police believe she’s traveling in a red 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt.

Boesch is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes. The missing infant is about 6 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should immediately dial 911 or call the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department at 573-431-3131.