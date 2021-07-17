Missing 82-year-old man last seen Saturday at Kirkwood care facility

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Police have issued an endangered missing person advisory for 82-year-old Cornell J. Allmon.

He went missing Saturday morning at the Bethesda Dilworth care facility located at 9645 Big Bend Road. Allmon was last seen in his room around 4 a.m., according to police.

When staff went to check on him at 8:15 a.m., Allmon could not be found.

Allmon is 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds, and has a very thin build. He has black and grey hair, and brown eyes. Allmon might be wearing a grey T-shirt and grey sweatpants, according to police.

Allmon has prostate cancer and is anorexic.

Anyone with information related to the endangered missing person should call 911 or call the Kirkwood Police Department at 314-822-5858.