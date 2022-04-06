ST. CLAIR, Mo. – An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued by the state of Missouri to help find an 89-year-old man. Kurt Ploch left his St. Clair home in an “agitated state” at around 9:30 am Tuesday. He said that he was going somewhere in Union, Missouri but did not make it there.

Ploch is diagnosed with a decreased cognitive ability He is described by police as a 5’11”, 200 lbs, bald with grey hair, hazel eyes, a light complexion, and was wearing a white hat, blue coat, and blue jeans.

The man was driving a Red 2008 Dodge Durango with Missouri plate ID, VE0Y1U. It has a chrome brush guard.

Anyone with information about his location should call 911 or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at 636-583-2567.



Kurt Plocht

