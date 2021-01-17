Missing Bridgeton mother and 2-year-old daughter found dead

BRIDGETON, Mo. – A missing mother and 2-year-old daughter who have been missing since Monday were found dead Saturday.

An endangered missing person advisory was issued for 37-year-old Kanishia Richardson and her 2-year-old daughter Ava Richardson.

Police said Kanishia has made suicidal statements and may have beeen armed with a firearm.

The mother and daughter were reportedly seen in the South County area on Monday, Jan. 11.

On Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 8:40 p.m., police said both Kanisha and Ava were seen at the Chick-Fil-A at 12450 St. Charles Rock Road.

Bridgeton Police Officers said on Saturday, Jan. 16, just before 4:30 p.m., they were called to the 12100 block of Nottingham where Richardson’s 2014 Red GMC Terrain was found parked on an apartment complex street.

Officers found Kanishia and Ava inside of the vehicle dead.

Bridgeton detectives said they are investigating the deaths.