LEMAY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are asking for help to find Jayden Bruggeman. He was last seen riding a bike in Lemay Park around 8:00 pm on Friday.

Jayden is described as 4’7″, 36 lbs with red hair, blue eyes, and a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and red shorts.

Call 911 or 636-529-8210 if you have any information about his location.