Missing Florissant man prompts Endangered Silver Advisory

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLORISSANT, Mo. – An Endangered SILVER Advisory has been issued for a Florissant with dementia.

Police say Willie Lee Johnson, 72, left his home between 2:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 9.

He lives on the 2500 block of Mockingbird Lane.

The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:

Johnson is described as a black male, age 72, 5’11”, 149 lbs, balding gray hair, brown eyes, wearing a red hat, camouflage jacket, black pants, and black shoes. 

Please call Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000 if you have seen this man.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News