Missing Florissant man prompts Endangered Silver Advisory

FLORISSANT, Mo. – An Endangered SILVER Advisory has been issued for a Florissant with dementia.

Police say Willie Lee Johnson, 72, left his home between 2:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 9.

He lives on the 2500 block of Mockingbird Lane.

The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:

Johnson is described as a black male, age 72, 5’11”, 149 lbs, balding gray hair, brown eyes, wearing a red hat, camouflage jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

Please call Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000 if you have seen this man.