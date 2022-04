FLORISSANT, Mo. – Jazlynn Bond, 15, has been missing since March 24, 2022. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find her. They believe she may be in the Florissant area or in St. Louis. Bond is described as a Black female, 5’5″ tall, and weighing around 340 lbs.

If you have any information, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or St. Louis County Police at 1-636-529-8210.