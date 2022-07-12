ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A 64-year-old who was last seen over the weekend was found dead Monday evening along a highway in north St. Charles County.

According to Val Joyner, a spokeswoman for the St. Charles County Police Department, Michael Gray was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Dietrich Road in Foristell. He was headed to Grafton, Illinois, that afternoon.

On Monday, police issued a missing person advisory for Gray. That evening, the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed Gray had died in a motorcycle crash.

The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. Monday in the westbound lanes of Highway 94 near Highway V. State investigators determined Gray was traveling too fast on the highway, lost control of his motorcycle, and struck a traffic sign. Gray was thrown from his bike and hit the sign. He was pronounced dead just after 4 p.m.