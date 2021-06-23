Missing Fulton woman last seen Saturday

FULTON Mo. – A 34-year-old Fulton woman was reported missing on June 19.

Tabatha “Tabby” Allen was last seen on Nichols Street wearing a green lime tank top with a purple shirt underneath and blue jeans.

She is 5-foot-7, has gray and green eyes, and brown hair with reddish tints. There is a tattoo on her right forearm that reads “TaAliyah.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fulton Police Department at 573-592-3100, or the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Missing Persons Unit at 800-877-3452.