UPDATE – Police said the woman has been located out of state and is safe.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A missing Hazelwood woman reportedly called her family before flying from St. Louis to Seattle, but never boarded her plane.

According to the Hazelwood Police Department, Jane Waweru, 32, went missing on Feb. 26. She called a family member around 5 p.m. but nobody has heard from her since.

Police said Waweru’s phone last pinged at St. Louis Airport at 5:30 p.m. that same day.

Her family have told police this is unlike her, and that she normally speaks with family on a daily basis. Her family believes she may be in crisis.

Waweru is described as a Black woman, standing 5’4″ and weighing approximately 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair in braids. She frequently wears a pink Milwaukee Bucks cap.

Anyone with information on Waweru’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000 or the nearest law enforcement agency.