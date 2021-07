EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A nine-year-old girl who went missing Friday morning in Edwardsville has been located.

Police responded to the 200 block of West Union Street where Jarvah White was reported missing around 4:01 a.m.

She and her grandmother, who is her legal guardian, are in Edwardsville visiting family. The grandmother told FOX 2 they are visiting from Mississippi.

In a Facebook post, the Edwardsville Police Department thanked everyone who assisted with the investigation.