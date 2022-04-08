JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Police have been searching for Delbert Kinsey of Lonedell for months. A body found in the Big River has been identified as the 56-year-old man by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office. There are no obvious signs of trauma and the cause of death is still under investigation.

Kinsey left home at around 4:20 am on February 19th and kissed his wife goodbye. She learned he did not make it to work after his boss called several hours later. His truck was found on Highway B near The Big River. Missouri State Highway Patrol’s water patrol division and Jefferson County Sheriff’s office have been searching since then.

His wife, Marylou Kinsey, said he just started the process to retire early. They had planned to move on a waterfront property so Delbert could fish and hunt whenever he wanted.