LADUE, Mo. — A group of 7th graders went missing overnight at a camp in Salem, Missouri. They have been found and are safe Wednesday morning.

The 7th graders were at the camp with other students and adults from John Burroughs School. They went with the high school seniors on an orienteering trip. They were using maps and compasses to go hiking in the woods.

The adults running the camp became concerned when the group did not return Tuesday night. They contacted the parks service and a search started to find the missing students.

The search for the missing students lasted through the night. The group was found after several hours. All the students have been found and are safe; there are no injuries.

John Burroughs School administrators tell FOX 2’s Chris Regnier that the students did what they were supposed to when you get lost. They set up camp and stayed overnight.

