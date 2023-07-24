ST. LOUIS — An Endangered Silver Advisory was issued for a missing St. Louis one week ago. Willie Johnson, 74, left a nursing facility on July 10th in the 3600 block of Magnolia near Tower Grove park. His family has flyers up and would like your help to find him.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says that Johnson has dementia and diabetes and is without his medication. They say he was spotted near St. Louis Avenue and Euclid sometime last week.

Call the police department’s Missing Person Unit at 314-444-5738 if you have any information.