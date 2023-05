MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Maplewood Police have issued an endangered missing person advisory for a missing woman. Brelyn Spears, 29, was last seen on May 16, 2023, walking near the intersection of Anna and Limit Avenues. The area is near the train tracks.

Spears was reported missing Sunday. Police say she is 5’3″ tall, 148 lbs, with auburn hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her location should call Maplewood Police at 314-645-3000 extension 2.