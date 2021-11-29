Missing millionaire: Winning lotto ticket worth $1.8 M sold in St. Louis County

EUREKA, Mo. – The Missouri Lottery is looking for a missing millionaire. Someone purchased a winning lotto ticket worth $1.8 million at the Phillips 66 on West 5th Street for Wednesday night’s drawing.

The numbers that were drawn that night were 13, 17, 18, 21, 39, and 42. The winner matched all six numbers.

“If you bought a Missouri Lotto ticket at this Phillips 66 location for the Nov. 24 drawing, please check it carefully,” writes May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery.

If you are the winner then you will want to sign the ticket and keep it in a safe place. They have until May 23, 2022, to claim this prize. All claims for prizes over $600 can be made by mail or by appointment at one of the Missouri Lottery’s regional offices.