Missouri infant found after endangered person advisory

UPDATE: The baby has been found and is safe.

ARNOLD, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an endangered person advisory for a missing infant Wednesday. The three-month-old was missing with her babysitter. The mother did not hear back from the sitter about their location.

The baby was found shortly after the endangered person advisory was issued.