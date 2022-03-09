Missouri infant found after endangered person advisory

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

UPDATE: The baby has been found and is safe.

ARNOLD, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an endangered person advisory for a missing infant Wednesday. The three-month-old was missing with her babysitter. The mother did not hear back from the sitter about their location.

The baby was found shortly after the endangered person advisory was issued.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News