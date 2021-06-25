Missing Missouri inmate considered armed and dangerous

SEDALIA, Mo. – Police are still looking for an inmate who escaped while working at the Missouri State Fairgrounds Tuesday. His sister warns that he may be coming for his ex-wife in Gainesville, according to the Riverfront Times. Jason Laird, 44, may be armed and traveling in a stolen truck.

Laird is described as a white male, 5’03” tall, 160 pounds with blue eyes. Police say that you should call 911 if you see him or the vehicle.

Laird walked away from a work detail on June 22 at the fairgrounds. Authorities believe Laird jumped a fence to escape. Surveillance video shows that a MoDOT truck was stolen at around 11:30 pm.

The vehicle is a white 2013 Chevrolet Silverado Duramax 2500 bearing MO state plate 110189M. The vehicle had chrome running boards.

Laird was being held at the Tipton Correctional Facility. Inmates from the facility often work at the fairgrounds in the summer. Laird is not the first prisoner to escape from there and he has a history of breaking out of jail.

The Missouri Department of Corrections tells KRCG that Laird does not have any felony convictions for violent crimes. They say that all inmates placed on work detail are carefully vetted and they dispute Laird’s history of escapes.

Laird is sentenced for burglary, auto theft, and stealing.

His sister, Robin Phillips, says the DOC should be held accountable for allowing her brother for work release, when he had a history of escaping correctional facilities. pic.twitter.com/19Id772bbe — Michael Adkison (@madkisonews) June 24, 2021

Stolen vehicle: