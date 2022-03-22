LEBANON, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for Mark T. Spence. Police say that the 49-year-old man walked away from an assisted living center on Morton Road. He suffers from a traumatic brain injury and has a diminished mental capacity.

Spence may be headed to the Union, Village Ridge, or St. Clair. He has family that lives in those areas.

Spence is described as a white, male, height 6′ 0″, 140 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, with a scar and tattoo on his left forearm. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and jeans.

If you have any information about his location then call 911 or the Lebanon Police Department at 417-532-3131.