Missing Missouri mom and twisted towns focus of new streaming series

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A new true-crime show set in Missouri premieres on Discovery Plus this week. Relentless is a six-part series that starts with the 2009 disappearance of Christina Whittaker from Hannibal, Missouri.

The show isn’t just about one missing person. Filmmaker Christina Fontana tells Decider that, “It’s a story about a town filled with lies and corruption and violence and a decade-long obsession to find the truth.”

The description of the show states:

“Fontana met Whittaker’s mother when filming a documentary about the families of missing persons. Little did Fontana know, this one case would lead her down a dark path full of conspiracies, betrayals, suicide and murder. Using more than 400 hours of footage from field investigations and video diaries filmed over 11 years, this documentary follows not only a complex search for a missing person, but the journey of a filmmaker who becomes dangerously ensnared by the story she’s documenting.”

Christina disappeared on the night of November 13, 2009 from her hometown of Hannibal, Missouri. She was calling friends for a ride home that night. Her cell phone was found in the street, according to the Courier-Post.

Her mother, Cindy Young, was out of town when Christina went missing. She believes that she was abducted for human trafficking. She was 21-years-old at the time and left behind 6-month-old a baby daughter.

KHQA reports that Hannibal Police interviewed more than 200 people during the investigation. The FBI has also been involved in this case.