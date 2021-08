ST. JAMES, Mo. – Police are searching for a teen who was last seen in Galena, Missouri on Sunday. Haley Voigt is from the St. James area.

Voigt is described as 5’5″ tall, 140 lbs, with blondish/orange hair and blue/hazel eyes. Police did not share an age.

Please call local law enforcement if you have any information about her location. Any tips are appreciated.