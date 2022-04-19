TROY, Mo. – Police are asking the public to help find two missing teens that ran away together in a stolen car. They believe that Dakota Price, 16, and Anthony Lorffle, 15, may have traveled outside of Lincoln County.
They are driving a stolen black Chevrolet Cruze with Missouri license plate NH7S0W. Call 911 or 636-528-6100 if you have any information about their location.
Missing teen descriptions from police:
Name: Dakota Price
Age: 16
Sex: Female
Height: 5’6”
Weight: 120
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Name: Anthony Lorffler
Age: 15
Sex: Male
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 122
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown