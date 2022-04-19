TROY, Mo. – Police are asking the public to help find two missing teens that ran away together in a stolen car. They believe that Dakota Price, 16, and Anthony Lorffle, 15, may have traveled outside of Lincoln County.

They are driving a stolen black Chevrolet Cruze with Missouri license plate NH7S0W. Call 911 or 636-528-6100 if you have any information about their location.

Missing teen descriptions from police:

Name: Dakota Price

Age: 16

Sex: Female

Height: 5’6”

Weight: 120

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Name: Anthony Lorffler

Age: 15

Sex: Male

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 122

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown