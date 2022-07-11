ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A missing person advisory has been issued for a 64-year-old Foristell man last seen over the weekend.

According to Val Joyner, a spokeswoman for the St. Charles County Police Department, investigators believe Michael Gray was heading to Grafton, Illinois, on Saturday afternoon. He was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 1700 block of Dietrich Road in Foristell.

Gray was driving a blue 2017 Yamaha Chappy XSR with Missouri plate GA9DV, Joyner said. He’s approximately six feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He’s bald and has blue eyes. Gray had on a black full-face helmet, a long-sleeve shirt, khaki cargo shorts, white socks, and brownish shoes.

Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts is asked to call 636-949-3002 or 911 to speak with their nearest law enforcement agency.