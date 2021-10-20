Missing Spanish Lake 13-year-old found safe Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Police said Wednesday morning that missing 13-year-old Zaniyah Jones has been located and is safe.

Jones was previously last seen walking away from her Spanish Lake home on Friday, October 15. A missing person report was filed on Sunday.

“We had left to go run some errands and we come back and they gone,” David Jones, Zaniyah’s older brother and legal guardian, said.

David said his sister, 18-year-old Zyiah, was last seen in their house with Zaniyah and believes she is the one who took her.

“I just seen her leaving off on camera, we can’t really see through the whole house but all I know is by the time we were home, they were gone,” he said.

Since Zaniyah went missing on Friday, no one had heard from either sister.

“Having a 13-year-old with her is not a good idea at all,” said Bhreonte Stevenson, David’s girlfriend.

Stevenson takes care of Zaniyah and said she suffers from mental illness. Zaniyah also has Type 1 diabetes and left the house without her medication.

“Zaniyah had an episode here she got really hot, she was really sweaty, she had chills, she fell out on the floor but did not pass out,” Stevenson said. “If she does not take her medicine, it could go a different way for her.”

It is unknown where Zaniyah was found or at what time. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.