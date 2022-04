ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old. They believe that Julie Haller ran away from home. She was last seen Tuesday at around 5:00 pm on North Lang Drive.

Haller has epilepsy and requires medication. She left home wearing a white hoodie and light-colored pants.

Anyone with information should call 911 or St. Charles County Police at 636-949-3002.