ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Two St. Charles County teens were found safe a day after they went missing, police said Wednesday.

The 13-year-old girls were last seen Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. in the Portage Des Sioux area. At the time, it was unclear where the girls could be headed.

A spokesperson for the St. Charles County Police Department said they were found Wednesday evening but did not provide any additional information.