MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Exactly one week after she was last seen alive, a missing St. Charles woman has been found dead, police confirmed Tuesday. One person has been taken into custody and is expected to be charged in her death.

Chief Bill Carson, Maryland Heights Police Department, said the body of Jacquelyn “Jacque” Elizabeth Mitchell was found inside an apartment in the 2200 block of Palestra Drive. She was 39.

Authorities from St. Charles and Maryland Heights made the discovery Monday evening. Carson said Mitchell had been dead for approximately six days.

A cause of death was not announced.

The suspect, a 49-year-old man, lives at the apartment on Palestra. He was arrested Monday evening. Carson said the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is going to charge the man with second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and abandonment of a corpse.

Chief Carson said Mitchell and the suspect were acquaintances.

Mitchell was last seen on March 14. Her family said she went to Maggie O’Brien’s in Sunset Hills around 7 p.m. to grab a bite to eat after work.

She was reported missing to St. Charles police on Thursday, March 16.

Surveillance video from a nearby jewelry store in the same shopping plaza showed Mitchell in the parking lot getting into her car alone just before 11:30 p.m. The owner sent the video to Jacque’s sister, who then turned the video over to police.

Carson said Mitchell left Maggie O’Brien’s and went to the suspect’s apartment.

There had been a break in the case over the weekend, as Mitchell’s cousin found her Nissan Sentra abandoned at an apartment complex off Schulte Hill Drive, near Interstate 270 and Page Avenue. However, police found no signs of Mitchell’s whereabouts at the time.

Tiffany Mitchell, Jacquelyn’s sister, said her phone last pinged off a cell tower near Highway 364 and Bennington, which is what brought their search to that six-mile radius in Maryland Heights.

Chief Carson said Maryland Heights and St. Charles investigators obtained surveillance video from a business that showed the suspect driving Mitchell’s Nissan Sentra. They were able to identify the man and track him down to his apartment on Palestra.

This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh this story as new information is added.