ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A missing baby boy was found late Sunday night in St. Francois County.

The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said Aryan M. Shinstock was found with his biological mother, 29-year-old Kala L. Boesch, at the intersection of Missouri N and Missouri 221. Shinstock and Boesch were inside a car when marked patrol units conducted a traffic stop. Boesch does not have custody of Shinstock.

The sheriff’s department said Boesch was questioned and then released. No formal charges have been filed at this time.

Shinstock “appeared well and in no distress,” according to officials, but he was still taken to a hospital for evaluation and placed in the care of Missouri Children’s Division.

An endangered person advisory was issued on Monday, July 11 for Shinstock. He was last seen in the 3000 block of Quiet Lane in Bonne Terre.