Missing St. Louis County 14-year-old found safe

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Four days after she walked out of a family member’s home, a missing St. Louis County teen has been found safe.

Amira Shahid was last seen at house in the 2100 block of East Humes Lane around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Investigators believe she may have left with a man.

The St. Louis County Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for Shahid on Monday.

County police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled the advisory later Wednesday afternoon after she’d been located.