CASTLE POINT — An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a St. Louis County man. Tristan Baumer, 25, was last seen Thursday driving a U-Haul truck. He left after an argument with some family members, has mental disabilities, and may be armed with a kitchen knife.

St. Louis County Police say he left the 10500 block of Duke Drive at around 7 p.m. in an orange 2021 GMC Savana U-Haul with Arizona license plate AL91742. The vehicle was last spotted on Lewis and Clark Boulevard near Chambers Road.

Baumer is described by police as 6’0″ tall, with a thin build, and wearing a maroon hoodie and sweatpants. Call St. Louis County Police if you have any information at 636-529-8210.