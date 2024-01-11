ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department issued a missing person report Thursday for 27-year-old John Steffen Jr.

Steffen is described as a black male, 5’11” and 160 lbs. Police say he frequents the Downtown and Central West End areas.

Steffen was reported missing by his family on Wednesday. He was released from a hospital and has not contacted any family members since Monday. Police say Steffen has various mental health problems and is without his medication.

According to his family, he has violent tendencies as an effect of his medical conditions. Anyone who sees Steffen is advised not to approach him and to call 911.