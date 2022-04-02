ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are asking for help to find a missing 69-year-old man. Mark Richard Rubbert has Alzheimer’s and walked away from his home in the 6300 block of Plateau Avenue in St. Louis at around 3:00 pm today. An endangered silver advisory has been issued to help find him.

Rubbert is described by police as a white, male, hgt 6′ 3″, 225 lbs, brown hair, with green eyes. He was wearing a brown jacket and dark blue cargo pants.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5565.