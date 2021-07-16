Missing St. Louis prisoner found in Florissant

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A prisoner who ran away from officers at Saint Louis University Tuesday has been found in Florissant. Police say Mercedes Williams Gregory was arrested without any issues in the 3600 block of Candlewyck Club Drive.

Officers were transporting the 32-year-old handcuffed inmate from the Justice Center into the hospital when he ran away. Police searched the area at around 1:30 am and did not find him until today.

At large warrants were issued by the Circuit Attorney’s Office in this case.