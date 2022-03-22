ST. LOUIS – Dana Holt was found safe in Dallas, Texas Monday. Police made the official announcement on Twitter. She went missing after taking an Amtrak train alone from St. Louis to Dallas. No other details are available, but she is said to be OK.

Her family last heard from her on March 2 from Dallas. They were desperate for answers after she went missing and reached out to the police and the media to help find her. They even drove to Texas to hand out flyers.

Holt took an Amtrak train from downtown St. Louis on March 1 to Texas. A strange man was seen on video approaching Dana after getting off the train.

Mother, Deborah Holt, answered a phone call from Dana when she was in Dallas on the 2nd. The mom said Dana sounded scared and was crying.