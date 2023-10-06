ST. LOUIS — The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a woman from St. Louis who has been missing for a week. Leah Lamb, 42, has a registered address in St. Louis, but police believe that she was living in Bollinger County, Missouri. Police describe Lamb having blonde hair, being 5’1” tall and weighing 120 lbs.

Bollinger County is located in southeast Missouri, near Cape Girardeau. The county seat, largest and only city, is Marble Hill.

Do you have any information about her location? Call the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office at 1-573-238-2633.