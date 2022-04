WRIGHT CITY, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a teen who has run away from home. Kaydan Bass, 15, was last seen Saturday at around 9:30 pm on Mueller Avenue in Wright City.

Bass has brown hair and was last seen wearing grey or black sweat pants and carrying a black backpack.

If you have any information about his location call Wright City police at 1-800-237-9020 or the Wright City Police Department at 636-745-3541.