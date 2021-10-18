Missing teen’s family pleads for Zaniyah Jones’ safe return

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The family of a north St. Louis County teen missing for three days is pleading for her safe return.

St. Louis County police say 13-year-old Zaniyah Jones was last seen walking away from her home on Friday, Oct. 15. A missing person report was filed on Sunday.

She lives on Criterion Avenue just north of Bayonne Drive in Spanish Lake.

“We had left to go run some errands and we come back and they gone,” David Jones, Zaniyah’s older brother and legal guardian, said.

David said his sister, 18-year-old Zyiah, was last seen in their house with Zaniyah and believes she is the one who took her.

“I just seen her leaving off on camera, we can’t really see through the whole house but all I know is by the time we were home, they were gone,” he said.

Since Zaniyah went missing on Friday, no one has heard from either sister.

St. Louis County police have not said whether they believe Zaniyah is with her sister.

“Having a 13-year-old with her is not a good idea at all,” said Bhreonte Stevenson.

Stevenson takes care of Zaniyah and said she suffers from mental illness. Zaniyah also has Type 1 diabetes and left the house without her medication.

“Zaniyah had an episode here she got really hot, she was really sweaty, she had chills, she fell out on the floor but did not pass out,” Stevenson said. “If she does not take her medicine, it could go a different weary for her.”

David and his girlfriend have been putting up flyers desperate for her return.

Zaniyah is 5’2”, has black hair, and brown eyes.

“She’s quiet, she’s nice, and sweet, and she’s very outspoken,” Stevenson said.

They hope David’s sister hears this story and brings Zaniyah home safely if she has her.

“Bring her back home. That’s the only thing we ask. You’re 18,” Stevenson said. “If you don’t want to come back here you don’t have to come back, but bring her back home.”

Anyone with information on Zaniyah’s or Zyiah’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.