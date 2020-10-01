Missing toddler reunited with his father; stray dog seen ‘guarding’ the wandering child

ST. LOUIS – A little boy was reunited with his family after a neighbor found him walking in north city’s Baden neighborhood Thursday morning. To the neighbor’s surprise, the boy was with a dog – who never left his side.

The toddler, Kh’amorion Taylor, is back in his father’s arms after spending the morning on the move. Residents spotted him early Thursday morning walking in his pajamas, seemingly protected by a large pit bull.

The situation unfolded around 8 a.m. near McLaran and N. Broadway. A neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, was walking her own dogs when she noticed the child. She went above and beyond to make sure that child got home safe.

“I knocked on the doors up and down the street. Knocked on the doors, no answers; no one who did answer, they didn’t recognize the child,” she said.

For hours, she walked and knocked. Taylor’s father finally recognized his son on a social media post and sprang into action and was soon reunited with his son.

“He looked well taken care of, he was very neat, very clean; he just didn’t have the shoes on,” she said.

No word yet on how the baby boy got out of his home, but the neighbor said there was no way she could’ve turned a blind eye.

“Because it takes a village and children, especially, are innocent,” she said.

As Taylor rode off with his father, the woman who reunited them told us it’s just time to get back to close, caring, community support.

“It is important that we stick together, that we help each other, that we go back to the things that our grandparents and their community used to do,” she said. “That we build a sense of unity.

Taylor said he really liked that pit bull who was like a guard for him. He kept saying “puppy” while he was being reunited with his dad. We’re told St. Louis police might adopt the dog.