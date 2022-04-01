ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A woman went on a trip to the grocery store and disappeared. Daisa Allen, 25, was last seen by her mother before she left home in the 800 block of Rivertrail Court at 6:00 pm Wednesday. She has not contacted family or friends.

Police say Allen was last seen driving her white 2005 Mercury Montego. It was found Thursday burned in the 700 block of Thrush.

Daisa is described as a black female, approximately 5’5”, 135 pounds, with a thin build. She had red straight hair, and was last seen wearing a white jacket, black pants, and brown boots.

Anyone with information about Daisa’s location should call the police at 314-444-0001 or CrimeStoppers at 1(866) 371-TIPS(8477).