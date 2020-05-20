Mission St. Louis will provide essential items to individuals in need through food drive

ST. LOUIS – Mission St. Louis has been finding ways to serve the Greater St. Louis region for eleven years. Since the pandemic hit, they’ve shifted their efforts towards providing essential items for individuals and families in need.

“We called every person that we have ever worked with and asked what do you need, how are you hurting, and how can we support you,” said Jason Watson, Vice President of Workforce Development and Mission STL.

They have been hosting bi-weekly essential item drives that have served over 500 families in six different counties and continue to grow each drive.

“We provide produce. We provide a lot of disinfectants, house cleaning products, and things like that really just to support families during this particular pandemic.”

Vehicles will drive by the Mission St. Louis headquarters and pick up their items. Walk-ups are welcome for individuals who do not own a vehicle. All items are first-come, first-served.

Hard-working people have been devastated by this pandemic, and the Essentials Drive has helped ease some of that pain.

One mother who would like to remain anonymous said, “The drives have been a huge help, especially as a single mom. With my job being impacted and the kids being home out of school, it really has been a huge blessing.”

“Most people give up when they feel like not only pandemic has hit but life has hit,” added Watson. “So to see individuals continue to push through and to know that we’re aiding in that, I think is what really brings joy to us as an organization and me personally.”

The next drive will be held Wednesday, May 20 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at 3108 North Grand Boulevard.