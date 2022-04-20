ST. LOUIS – Wednesday is 4/20, also known as Weed Day, and a couple of local businesses have specials in honor of the annual event.

Mission Taco Joint is teaming up with the dispensary Proper Cannabis. They will hand out a limited number of GMO tacos. The restaurant’s popular portobello mushroom taco has been renamed for the day in order to bring attention to the popular garlic, mushroom, and onion strain of cannabis. The giveaway runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hi-Pointe Drive-In has a one-day-only Munchie Menu. It includes what they’re calling “stoner-friendly creations” and special food and beer offerings all for $4.20. Those specials are available at all three Hi-Pointe locations from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday while supplies last.