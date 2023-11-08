ST. LOUIS – A trademark lawsuit against St. Louis chain ‘Mission Taco Joint’ ends in a settlement.

According to FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, ‘Mission Foods,’ a Texas-based tortilla and chip manufacturer, was suing ‘Mission Taco Joint’ for trademark infringement. ‘Gruma,’ the parent company of Mission Foods, says the word “mission” distinctively signifies their products, and Mission Taco Joint’s use of the word is deceptive.

Gruma asked the court to bar ‘Mission Taco Joint’ from using the word “mission” and opening new restaurants, including one slated for Town and Country. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed, and the lawsuit is expected to be dismissed within 60 days.