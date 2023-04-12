TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – One popular taco stop in the St. Louis region plans to open a new location later this year.

Mission Taco Joint will open a new restaurant in Town & Country near the end of 2023, according to a news release from the company.

The eatery will be located at 1000 Woods Mill Plaza in the Clayton Village Shopping Center. It will sit around 160 people and feature a private event space.

Mission Taco Joint builds upon its eight St. Louis and Kansas City-area locations, the most recent one being its first MLB ballpark concession stand at Busch Stadium. The company is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year, and it’s been a busy one.

“Between opening a concession stand at Busch Stadium, the St. Charles arcade and event space, and our soon-to-open location in Leawood, Kansas, this has been a big year for us so far,” says Co-owner Adam Tilford. “We’re excited to bring Mission Taco Joint’s menu favorites and famous margaritas to Town and Country. We hope to make it an integral part of the community where family and friends can enjoy quality food and genuine hospitality.”

Among the favorites at Mission Taco Joint include the Mango Hop-Anero Shrimp Taco, Yucatecan Pork Taco and Spicy Chorizo Taco. For an extended menu and more information on Mission Taco Joint, click here.