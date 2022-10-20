ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Police are looking for a Mississippi man accused in a shooting early Wednesday morning outside of a St. Charles hotel.

Prosecutors have filed charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action againast Khiry Caldwell, 26, in connection with the investigation. Authorities issued a warrant Wednesday, but have not yet announced his arrest.

Investigators say a 40-year-old man suffered several gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning near the Hampton Inn and Suites, located on the 1400 block of South 5th Street. The victim had been involved in an altercation with Caldwell before he was shot. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.

Caldwell remains at large as of Thursday afternoon. The St. Charles Police Department says he was last seen driving an orange 2020 Ford Mustang with a black stripe and Mississippi license plate, 2901N11. Police say Caldwell is considered “armed and dangerous.”

If you know of Caldwell’s whereabouts or have any additional information tied with the investigation, contact the St. Charles Detective Bureau at 636-949-3300.