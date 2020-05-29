Mississippi, Missouri rivers expected to crest in minor flood stage

ST. LOUIS – Heavy rain across western and northern Missouri Thursday means some minor crests along the Mississippi and Missouri rivers into the weekend and early June.

Minor flooding is more of a nuisance type flooding. Mark Fuchs, a senior service hydrologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis, says that most roads should stay open.

Some lower roads may have some flooding, but the impact will be limited to playgrounds, parks, and athletic fields, which typically begin to flood when the river just gets out of its banks.

While the Mississippi and Missouri rivers will be cresting above flood stage, rainfall locally hasn’t been too bad. Other local streams and rivers like the Big River and Cuivre River are expected to stay well within their banks.

The good news is that the rainfall outlook is looking good across the bistate for the next two weeks with a high probability of below average precipitation.

“So really no significant precipitation at all across Missouri or Illinois for the next two weeks. And that’s great news for the rivers. That’ll bring the rivers down,” Fuchs said.

This time last year, the Missouri and Mississippi rivers were climbing to near record heights.

“Nowhere close to that one year later. We’re just flirting with minor flood stage right now but we’re miles away from moderate or major stages and the impacts that go along with that,” Fuchs said.

As for the 90-day flood outlook, Fuchs says that that doesn’t look too bad either. He says the outlook looks a little worse than it did a month ago because the rivers have come up.

And while minor flooding looks to be inevitable, the risk of moderate or major levels getting reached looks to be near normal for the next three months.