ST. LOUIS- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the identity of the man who drowned Saturday on the Mississippi River.

Authorities say Ronald Hagan, 35, of Fulton, Mo, was in a canoe that capsized after crossing the Chain of Rocks Saturday morning.

Two people were in the canoe when it overturned. Hagan was unable to swim to the shore. The St. Louis Fire Department rescued a woman from the water.

Hagan’s body was located Tuesday. The Highway Patrol says he was not wearing a life jacket.