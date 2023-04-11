ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service says that the upper Midwest will be seeing much warmer weather this week with some temperatures 30 degrees above normal. This is expected to lead to more snow melt and a rising Mississippi River. The water should reach the St. Louis area by the end of April.

This may lead to minor flooding on the Mississippi River later this month. The National Weather Service says that the flooding may reach as far south as the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.

It is still not clear how much flooding we should expect. The amount of rain in the forecast will have an impact on how much flooding to expect. Some rain is expected in the St. Louis area this weekend.

The purple in this image is the remaining snow that is likely to melt and flow into the Mississippi River.