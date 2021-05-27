Missouri 10th least safe state during COVID-19

ST. LOUIS– Missouri is ranked the 10th least safe state during COVID-19 according to a new study by WalletHub. The personal finance website compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C. across five key metrics.
It comes as roughly 40% of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of May 26.
WalletHub looked at data such as rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations, and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.
Vermont ranked the safest state during COVID and West Virginia came in last. You can see the breakdown of Missouri’s metrics below plus an interactive map for the entire country.
Missouri’s Safety During Coronavirus (1=Best; 25=Avg.):
- 40th – Vaccination Rate
- 28th – Positive Testing Rate
- 15th – Hospitalization Rate
- 41st – Death Rate
- 38th – Transmission Rate