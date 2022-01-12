Missouri 5th grade students are invited to enter Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest

JOPLIN, Mo. — Area students have the chance to bring awareness to a cause and win a free trip to the nation’s capital at the same time.

Fifth-grade students in the Show-Me State are encouraged to participate in the 2022 Missouri Department of Public Safety Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.

The theme for the 39th annual event is “Bringing Our Missing Children Home” which needs to be incorporated into the poster. If they win, the student, parents, and teacher can win a trip to Washington D.C.

For more information on how to enter the contest as well as the rules you can follow this link HERE.